Matlock Town are handed one-point deduction for fielding ineligible player

The offence occurred when Matlock visited South Shields in a match they lost 3-1 on 22 February and the 1-1 draw at FC United of Manchester on 26 February.

The case was heard by the Northern Premier League on Wednesday when Matlock also received a £100 fine.

It is the standard punishment for this type of offence which means a club would lose the points they accrued in the fixtures.

Matlock Town have been handed a one-point deduction.

“It was down to an error and we apologise for any inconvenience caused and also to our manager and team plus of course all our supporters who have backed us magnificently throughout the season,” said a Gladiators spokesman.

Matlock will therefore retain their fifth position in the table ahead of Saturday’s final match at home to third placed Warrington Town. Bamber Bridge are in close pursuit of the Gladiators in sixth, now just one point adrift of Matlock.

So the simple equation is that Matlock must still equal Bamber Bridge’s result to gain a place in the play-offs with Brig hosting Nantwich Town in their final game.