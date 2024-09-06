Matlock Town announce 'significant' investment deal agreed

By Mark Duffy
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Matlock Town FC have announced that an agreement has been reached with a local businessman that will result in ‘significant investment’ for the club.

Although finer details are yet to be confirmed, a club statement released on Friday morning said that the deal will benefit the club as a whole whilst maintaining its current standing in the community.

The statement read: “Matlock Town Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached that secures significant investment from a local businessman with immediate effect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This investment will, in the short-term, enable the club to attract high calibre players to initially help maintain its NPL Premier Division status, and then aim to become a future contender for promotion.

Matlock Town are to receive investment after agreeing a deal with a local businessman.placeholder image
Matlock Town are to receive investment after agreeing a deal with a local businessman.

“In the long-term, this investment will enable the club to build on its financial sustainability, whilst maintaining the community, fan-led ethos that will always remain pivotal to the structure of Matlock Town FC.

“More details will follow in the coming weeks.”

The Gladiators are currently bottom of the NPL Premier Division, having not won a league game this season, and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday night just 24 hours after parting company with manager Nicky Law.

They travel to Mickleover FC in the league on Saturday before hosting Gainsborough Trinity next Tuesday night.

Related topics:Matlock TownGladiatorsPremier DivisionGainsborough Trinity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice