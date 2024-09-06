Matlock Town FC have announced that an agreement has been reached with a local businessman that will result in ‘significant investment’ for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although finer details are yet to be confirmed, a club statement released on Friday morning said that the deal will benefit the club as a whole whilst maintaining its current standing in the community.

The statement read: “Matlock Town Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached that secures significant investment from a local businessman with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment will, in the short-term, enable the club to attract high calibre players to initially help maintain its NPL Premier Division status, and then aim to become a future contender for promotion.

Matlock Town are to receive investment after agreeing a deal with a local businessman.

“In the long-term, this investment will enable the club to build on its financial sustainability, whilst maintaining the community, fan-led ethos that will always remain pivotal to the structure of Matlock Town FC.

“More details will follow in the coming weeks.”

The Gladiators are currently bottom of the NPL Premier Division, having not won a league game this season, and were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday night just 24 hours after parting company with manager Nicky Law.

They travel to Mickleover FC in the league on Saturday before hosting Gainsborough Trinity next Tuesday night.