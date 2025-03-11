Matlock Town all set for huge double-header in relegation battle

Montel Gibson in action against Guiseley on Saturday. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

​Matlock Town will go into two crucial ‘six-pointers’ off the back of ten games without a win as they battle to maintain their NPL Premier Division status.

​The Gladiators, who sit in the highest of the four relegation places after last weekend’s 0-0 draw at home to third-placed Guiseley, will go to Bamber Bridge on Saturday to face a side who are just one point and two places above them.

And with a home game against bottom-of-the-table Blyth Spartans to follow seven days later, it could be a crucial week in terms of where Matlock Town’s destiny lies.

First team coach Jamie Yates, speaking after Saturday’s draw, says a different approach could be needed to that which saw Matlock run both Guiseley and league leaders Macclesfield close, given the varied nature of the upcoming games.

He said: “We’ll look at how we do things. I tend to favour the cautious approach whereas Cressy [manager Ryan Cresswell prefers to go a bit more gung-ho, so with the other coaches we have too we’ll have some long discussions.

"But going to Bamber Bridge we have to take confidence from the last two games and if we can add a few little bits in training this week then we have be confident going into these matches.

"We’ve got some really good players and you can see in any team when you lose games that the confidence gets shot, and I think you could see that in us prior to the Macclesfield game.

"So we needed to change things and we brought in one or two new faces that have given us a lift and are good players for this level, so we need to take that into the next games.”

Saturday’s draw with Guiseley was a game that either side could have won, the visitors having the better of the first-half but the second being much more even and seeing both goalkeepers having to make good saves.

Yates added: “There’s a feeling of both point gained and two dropped really.

"I think given the first-half it was point gained as they had the upper hand, but we changed shape and in the end we should have had three points really with the chances we’ve created, but we couldn’t score when we were on top.”