Matlock boss ‘drained’ by win as they see off Basford

Ryan Cresswell was a proud man after Saturday's win. Photo: Michael South Photography.

​Ryan Cresswell was relieved to see his Matlock Town side record a second straight win after a nervy end to the game with Basford United on Saturday.

The Gladiators were comfortably ahead 3-0 with 20 minutes to go before Basford scored twice to set up an anxious finale for the home fans.

But three points were ultimately secured and that was enough to move Matlock out of the relegation zone going into the midweek fixtures, the Gladiators due to host Warrington Rylands on Tuesday night after this week’s Mercury had gone to press.

And Cresswell said afterwards: “I’m drained. We should have been out of sight and we’ve caused a panic for the last ten minutes, but I’m really pleased.

"I’m not going to lie, I was nervous before the game but they came through in the end.

"I’d said at half-time that if we start the second-half as we did the first then we’d put the game to bed and we did, but then they scored out of nothing and then another one out of nothing and it was backs to the wall.

"So the lads are out on their feet but they put in a fantastic shift.”

Cresswell also praised striker Montel Gibson who scored his first two goals for the club.

He added: “Montel was fantastic from start to finish. Basford had to change their shape after 30 minutes just because of him, and I think we took our foot off the gas when they changed shape and that’s got to change so we’ll work on that.

"But I’m very proud because we’ve played at home in front of a big crowd and they really got behind their team.

"My little girl was here for the first time and it was magic hearing her shout for the team, and then the fans at the end were brilliant and it makes the hard work worthwhile.”

Having had five away games to start his tenure in charge, the Gladiators will have three home games in a row with league leaders Macclesfield set to be the visitors next Tuesday night, that game having been pushed back three days to allow for Robbie Savage’s men to play in the FA Trophy this weekend.

Matlock, meanwhile, will have a day’s training on Saturday followed by a team bonding night out as they make the most of a rare free weekend.​