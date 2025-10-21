​Matlock boss Clayton thrilled by Redcar win

Adam Clayton felt it was a big three points for Matlock. Photo: Michael South.

Adam Clayton was proud of his Matlock Town side’s efforts as they saw off league leaders Redcar Athletic on Saturday.​

​It was Matlock’s ninth win in ten league games and took them to within a point of their opponents ahead of the trip to struggling Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night, played after this week’s Mercury went to press.

And Clayton felt it was deserved win against a physical Redcar side.

He said: “It was really good. Today was more about the result than anything else and we probably needed to win the game more than they did, but the way we did it has pleased me immensely.

"Especially in the second-half, I thought we took control of the game and played our way and were really good.

"You can see why Redcar score a lot of goals as they have a lot of willing runners, willing fighters and good quality on the front line, so it was a day to be very concentrated at the back and I was confident in my players’ ability to handle them.”

Following Tuesday’s trip to Blyth, Matlock then welcome the north-east town’s other NPL Division One East club on Saturday as Blyth Town are the visitors, the newly-promoted side also struggling at the bottom of the table in the early stages.

*Matlock Town FC have confirmed that two of the club’s most loyal servants have been handed new roles at the club.

Tom Wright has been appointed as club president, while Keith Brown has been named as vice-president alongside Dave Reynolds.

The pair have, between them, given over a 100 years of service to Matlock Town FC, with both having taken on multiple roles within the club over the years.

Brown is one of the most recognisable figures within Northern Premier League football, having been involved with Matlock since the mid-1950s in numerous roles that have included club secretary, director and, in recent years, chief executive.

Wright first became involved at Matlock in 1975 and has also fulfilled many roles, including commercial manager, director, and most notably a 12-year spell as chairman, during which time he was heavily involved in the planning and building of the club’s all-seater stand and social club, opened in 2011.