Danny Webb.

Chesterfield came through their cup tie win against Manchester City’s youths ‘unscathed’ with regards to injuries.

The Spireites won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes at the SMH Group Stadium in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night. It means they collect one point for the draw and an additional one point for winning the shootout. There are still two more group games against Lincoln City and Grimsby Town to play.

Darren Oldaker’s superb free-kick made it 1-1 before young stopper Ashton Rinaldo saved Jacob Wright’s spot-kick to be the hero of the night.

Reflecting on the tie, assistant manager Danny Webb said: "No injuries. The subs we made tonight weren't due to injury. We have come through it unscathed and they have given the gaffer a few more decisions maybe going into Salford. I thought all the lads showed what they can do and worked their socks off. We are really pleased that we got the draw in normal time and won the tie overall.”

The visitors played some silky football but they didn’t create too many clear chances, although Nico O’Reilly struck the crossbar in the first-half with a cheeky chip.

Webb continued: "Man City played the Man City way. They are a different type of opposition to what we are going to come up against in League Two. It was a really good test and I thought everyone stood up to the challenge admirably.

"I thought we played our way, but we mixed it up, we defended deep at times, we pressed high, we cleared our lines and then we were nice and calm in the last 20 minutes so there were lots of factors to victory tonight.”

Rinaldo proved to be the hero on his debut, diving low to save from Wright, who gave City the lead with a curling free-kick. in the shootout.

On the young Aussie, Webb said: “Except for one scuff he didn't put a foot wrong. To make a save which got us the two points will live long in his memory.”

Next up for Chesterfield is a home league game against Salford City.

Webb added: "Massive game. If you were to have asked me before which game you would rather win, we both know the answer without saying it. Salford will be a different challenge. We have all seen them play recently. They will be looking to score their first goal and get their first win on the board. Karl Robinson is a very experienced manager and we are looking forward to a packed house and hopefully carrying on our good start to the season."