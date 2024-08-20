Kane Drummond in action against Man City U21. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A much-changed Chesterfield side started their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign with a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Manchester City’s under-21s after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Both teams scored brilliant curling free-kicks in the second-half, with Jacob Wright’s opener cancelled out by substitute Darren Oldaker’s equaliser.

In the shootout, young goalkeeper Ashton Rinaldo was the hero on his debut, saving from Wright, before Will Dickson hit the post.

The draw meant that both sides collected one point and then the Spireites also secured an additional point for winning on spot-kicks.

Town also have to face Lincoln City away and Grimsby Town at home in the group stage.

There were 11 changes from the 5-0 win against Crewe on Saturday with a debut for young goalkeeper Rinaldo and first starts for Harvey Araujo and Kane Drummond, while Branden Horton, Tyrone Williams and Mike Jones made their first appearances of the season.

City’s line-up included Jaden Heskey, son of former England and Liverpool striker Emile, while Nico O’Reilly started against Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley earlier this month. They had three 17-year-olds, five aged 18, two at 19 and one 20-year-old.

Chesterfield went close to scoring four times in the first-half with Joe Quigley forcing 17-year-old goalkeeper Jack Wint to tip his low strike around the post, while Drummond curled narrowly wide and had one effort deflected just over, and Araujo saw one attempt cleared off the line just before half-time.

But that doesn’t quite tell the full story because City’s youngsters dominated possession and won it back quickly when they lost it. They threatened themselves when O’Reilly’s clever chip from inside the box hit the crossbar and bounced down before being cleared. They had other opportunities where they played through the lines with some slick play but their final ball let them down. As you would expect, all of their youths were comfortable on the ball, with Pep Guardiola’s methods clearly filtering all the way down through the academy system.

City took the lead on 52 minutes when Wright curled in an excellent free-kick from the edge of the box.

Chesterfield struggled to create after the break but they had one sight of goal when Quigley almost got on the end of Horton’s teasing cross from the left.

City weren’t in as much control as the game headed towards 75 minutes, but the Spireites were not really threatening either but they equalised with a top curling free-kick of their own from substitute Oldaker.

That was the last of the action in 90 minutes as both teams collected a point. In the shootout, Oldaker scored, Rinaldo saved from Wright, Drummond converted, Divine Mukasa netted, Connor Cook scored, O’Reilly converted, James Berry scored and then Will Dickson hit the post to give Chesterfield the extra point.

Chesterfield: Rinaldo; Williams, Grimes, Araujo, Horton; Jones (Oldaker, 75), Akinola (Mohiuddin, 83); Drummond, Hobson (Daley-Campbell, 75), Jacobs (Berry, 83); Quigley (Cook, 75).

Unused subs: Boot; Jessop.