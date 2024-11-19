​Main strikes late to end Buxton’s Trophy hopes

Josh Popoola went close for Buxton in the first-half.

​Cedric Main struck a 90th minute winner as Darlington saw off Buxton in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

​With the Bucks having been in impressive recent league form, they travelled north full of confidence that they could continue on the road to Wembley against their divisional rivals.

But having failed to break the hosts down, Darlington then struck late to earn their passage through and set up a visit to York City in round three.

Buxton began reasonably well and Diego De Girolamo saw an early shot saved, as did Main at the other end as he tested True Grant in the Bucks goal.

Josh Popoola then headed just over the top for Buxton before they were forced into a change with Finn Delap injured, replaced by Josh Williams.

Ethan Fitzhugh was next to show for Buxton, his shot at the far post blocked by the hosts following a cross from Popoola which had eluded all other interested parties in the penalty area.

Half-time arrived but not before Grant had again had to be alert to deny Main.

Fitzhugh had another effort for Buxton early in the second-half, his strike from distance being saved by experienced goalkeeper Peter Jameson.

Ali Al-Shabeeb then saw an effort fly just wide of the post as the home side continued to look useful going forward, Cameron Salkeld also having a crack from long range but his shot going just over and Matty Cornish also going close.

Those two players then combined but Salkeld this time saw Grant do well to parry his shot away.

Buxton were now under lots more pressure and Grant was having to be at his best to keep Darlington at bay, in particular denying Caden Kelly first when his curling effort was tipped wide and then blocking a powerful near post effort.

Kelly was then denied again by Grant with five minutes to go, but as the game entered stoppage time the hosts would strike the winner.

The ball was laid off to Main out wide who cut inside and ran across the edge of the penalty area before firing in a powerful shot to win the game and ensure Darlington’s progress into the third round of the competition.