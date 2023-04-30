After a goalless first 45 minutes, the Spireites scored four times after the break without reply to secure third place.

Andy Dallas bagged twice, while Bailey Clements and Ryan Colclough were also on target against the relegated visitors.

“Congratulations to Chesterfield and the Chesterfield fans,” Elokobi told BBC Radio Kent.

Maidstone United manager George Elokobi.

“Today we got beaten by the better side.

“In the second-half Chesterfield showed their quality.

"You get punished by a side like Chesterfield when you make one or two errors.

“In the first-half our boys gave everything and they left everything out on the pitch but the finishing was lacking. We did not have the cutting edge to finish the chances off.

“We have got to take the positives out of the game, our performances in the first-half, and also look at how Chesterfield got their goals in the second-half. It is all part of the learning curve for our football club and my players.

“It was good to see in the first-half how hard our players worked in and out of possession. We created one or two chances but we couldn’t take ours and Chesterfield took four so that was the difference.”

A crowd of more than 9,000 made for a terrific atmosphere and Elokobi is hopeful they can return to this level again to experience more days like this.

"This is what we want to create at our football club and with everyone pulling in the right direction it is possible to do it,” he added.