All the goals came in the second-half, a brace from Andy Dallas and one each from Bailey Clements and Ryan Colclough, in front of an impressive crowd of more than 9,000.

Victory means Town avoid the play-off elimination round and will host either Woking or Bromley in the semi-final on Sunday, May 7 at 3.30pm. Win that and they are off to Wembley.

It was a good job the Blues turned up the heat after the break because Woking won at Solihull Moors and they would have pinched third had Paul Cook’s men fell to a shock defeat.

Andy Dallas and Mike Jones celebrate. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There were three changes to the starting line-up from the defeat to Bromley as Clements, Mike Jones and Armando Dobra replaced Laurence Maguire, Ollie Banks and Paul McCallum. Clements and Dobra made their first starts since February.

Based on the first-half performance Maidstone did not look like a team who were rock bottom, without a league win in five months and had conceded 100 goals. They were well organised and frustrated the Spireites.

The Blues had struggld to create chances but thought they had taken the lead on 22 minutes when Dobra headed in Jones’ clipped cross but the offside flag was up.

Earlier on Colclough had a dangerous shot blocked, Dallas prodded wide and Jeff King went close, but other than that the hosts had struggled to break the Stones down and needed to improve after the break. Too often they refused to cross or shoot and they were guilty of taking too many touches or playing an unnecessary extra pass.

Maidstone could be more than pleased with their work, not only had they defended well, but they had got men forward as well, George Fowler firing over early on.

Two minutes after the restart Colclough pounced on a mistake and slipped in Dallas but he shot over as he raced through on goal.

But Dallas had his goal on 52 minutes, finishing off a neat move involving Darren Oldaker and then Colclough.

And six minutes later Chesterfield extended their lead when Clements calmly volleyed in King’s cross at the back post.

The confidence was now flowing on and off the pitch as ‘we’re going to Wembley’ rang out from the terraces. Let’s hope they are right.

Just after the hour-mark, Dobra, just back from a hamstring injury, was replaced by McCallum. Important minutes for him.

And McCallum had an instant impact as he grabbed an assist when he played in Dallas for his second of the game.

Oldaker almost notched a fourth but was denied by a great block and then Liam Mandeville had a strong shout for a penalty turned down.

Jones and Dallas came off with 15 minutes remaining, their legs no doubt rested for next Sunday’s semi-final.

As the clock hit 90, substitute Joe Quigley squeezed a pass through to Colclough who rounded goalkeeper Yousuf Mersin to make it four-nil.

Chesterfield have failed in the play-offs in the last two seasons, but with a home leg in the semi-final, something they have not had before, this is their best opportunity yet to get promoted to the Football League after five years away.