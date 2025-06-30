A return to Chesterfield for Bim Pepple is now unlikely, we understand.

The striker scored five goals for the Spireites after joining on loan from Luton Town in January and was a popular figure at the club. As we previously reported, the 22-year-old was open to coming back to the Blues, who were one of more than 10 clubs interested in securing his services. Talks were held earlier this summer and the Hatters are willing to let him depart.

But we understand it is now unlikely that the forward, who has ambitions of making Canada’s squad for next year’s World Cup, will be returning to Derbyshire, with a move to League One looking possible, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The news comes as Town are heavily linked with Northern Ireland international striker Lee Bonis, 25, of Dutch second division side ADO Den Haag, where he has been playing for the last year, scoring 12 goals and grabbing three assists last season. Before that, he had been at Irish League outfit Larne, who paid Portadown a reported £100,000 for him in January 2022. And it proved money well spent as he bagged 58 goals and 28 assists in 118 games as they won successive league titles.

Lee Bonis in action for Northern Ireland.

Bonis, who made his debut for Northern Ireland in October 2024, would link-up with his fellow international Will Grigg should a move be completed.

Chesterfield had been aiming to get the bulk of their transfer business done early on and that has been the case with four new signings through the door in Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk and Dilan Markanday.

The Spireites returned to pre-season training last week and they play their first friendly this Saturday away at Matlock Town.