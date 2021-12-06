Losing to Chesterfield was 'missed opportunity' for Salford City, says manager Gary Bowyer

The Spireites ran out 2-0 winners at the Peninsula Stadium on Sunday evening in front of the TV cameras to progress to the third round.

The goals came in each half from Liam Mandeville and Jim Kellermann to dump the League Two opposition out of the competition.

“It is a missed opportunity for us,” Bowyer said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford City manager Gary Bowyer.

"On reflection it is probably how we were at the beginning of the season. We have created chances, we have had balls flash across the box, but we have not been clinical enough.

"Their goalkeeper has made a great save from Brandon Thomas-Asante and the save that he makes from Jordan Turnbull and another one from Jordan in the second-half as well.

"We are disappointed that we have not seized that opportunity to progress but congratulations to them.