Mandeville blasted in from distance just before the half-hour mark and Kellermann wrapped up the win late on with his first goal for the club.

YOU CAN SENSE IT

Something a bit special is hapening at the Spireites right now. After five years of pure misery, the club is on its way back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites beat Salford City to progress to the FA Cup third round.

This victory is about more than just beating a team from a higher division, it has put Chesterfield back on the map after falling off a cliff in recent years.

Given the history of the two clubs, this wasn’t exactly a giantkilling but it was a cup upset and another statement of intent.

Other football fans tuning in around the country, who probably had no idea who James Rowe was or what division Town play in, will now be fully aware that the Blues are reawakening.

They will know that Jamie Grimes does not miss a header, they will know that Kellermann runs all day and they will know that Mandeville can’t half wallop ‘em.

When something incredible is happening, you can taste it, feel it, sense it, smell it. It’s in the air. And that’s the feeling I have with this group.

Against the ‘Class of 92’, in the spirit of ‘97, it was beautiful.

BELIEF

This team clearly has a lot of belief, but this will surely give them even more confidence to kick-on.

Missing ELEVEN players, Town went away to a team in a higher division and who were six unbeaten, and more than held their own and deserved the win. There really is nothing for them to be afraid of.

The stats paint a picture of a dominant home performance but it was anything but. Yes, they had a lot of the ball but they didn’t do a lot with it. Yes, Scott Loach had to make a couple of good saves but he wasn’t overly stretched. The Blues controlled this game by dominating the space and by being clinical at the other end.

They should take a lot of encouragement from this one into Grimsby Town on Saturday, and there’s nothing to fear.

GREAT GOALS

Both goals were worthy of the occasion.

The long kick from Loach, the delightful lay-off from Kellermann, the thumping drive from Mandeville. Don’t goals always look better when they clip the crossbar on the way in? It was a rocket. Mandeville is starting to get a knack of scoring important goals (Halifax and Notts County) last season – we just need more of them!

The second sparked wild celebrations on Chesterfield’s bench and among the 945 in the away end. It owed a lot to Kabongo Tshimanga’s persistence after his own chance of glory was snuffed out. It was some finish from Kellermann for his first Town goal, firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle. The celebrations seemed to go on forever, and who can blame them.

TEAM