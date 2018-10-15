Streaker livened up my barely adequate view of Chesterfield draw

It was one of the greatest runs I’ve ever seen on a football pitch, from one end to the other, with no opponent able to get near him.

With an amazing bodyswerve, he was certainly my man of the match.

No, not Zavon Hines, but the streaker in Chesterfield’s 1-1 draw in the televised National League match at Halifax.

For those foolish souls who pay to watch their football on the TV, rather than actually go to the match, they missed the highlight of the season so far because I believe the powers-that-be decided to avoid showing the amazing tackle on display at Halifax and cut to other scenes, such as football.

Now we have all seen exhibitionists encroach on to the field of play at sporting events.

But this guy, the Halifax Streaker, has taken the art to a new level.

With the game at 0-0, he sprinted out of the home end wearing nothing but a broad grin and put up a fair pace, slowed down a little near the halfway line, did an aeroplane gesture, and, with no stewards looking like they wanted to intervene, clambered on to the top of the turnstiles.

He saluted the crowd and made his exit over the wall, completely starkers, and on to the streets of Halifax, accompanied by a round of applause.

I hope he had an accomplice, armed with a spare set of clothes and a getaway car.

Who was the streaker? Perhaps he could liven up subsequent fixtures in this division

It has been a long time since I went to Halifax Town, as they used to be. These days ground-sharing with rugby league has seen the place spruced up.

Street signs advertise the fact that you are going to Shay Stadium, I thought that was in New York? Didn’t the Beatles play Shay Stadium once?

Anyway, bad puns aside, I paid 20 quid to nearly see a football match because the delights of the TV crews turning up meant that we were in one half of the old main stand, with a camera gantry right in front of us and the main one on the halfway line blocking out one corner of the pitch.

You could nearly see both goals if you strained your neck a bit.

Surely a bit of stadium management could have solved this?

Why weren’t the Chesterfield fans put in the big terrace behind the goal?

It was a good header by Tom Denton though to make it 1-1, which was a fair result.

