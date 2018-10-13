‘It’s looking better but we have to keep learning,’ says Martin Allen after Chesterfield’s draw at Halifax

Martin Allen was left to bemoan yet another sloppy defensive mistake which cost his side claiming all three points for the first time since August.

The Chesterfield boss credited his players’ resilience as they came from behind at FC Halifax Town to claim a 1-1 draw.

He said: “I thought the team, the squad, played with great commitment, passion, at times we could’ve had better quality but we decided a few weeks ago to go back to basics to try and improve the situation we find ourselves in.”

It’s the third game in a row the Spireites have taken a point but it also extends their dismal run of the form to 13 games since they last tasted victory.

“It’s fine margins, it’s looking better but we have to keep learning, we have to keep working, after the run we’ve had and you go 1-0 down, there was every opportunity that the group of players could’ve sulked but they didn’t,” said Allen.

In truth it was a match which took a while to get going, the Shaymen having the best of the opening half and Chesterfield showing why they’ve now only scored four goals since the opening month of the season.

With just 20 minutes to go it looked like it would be a familiar story for the 400 or so travelling Chesterfield fans as Matty Kosylo rounded Callum Burton to give the Shaymen the lead.

But the Spireites fought back with Tom Denton nodding home just 10 minutes later.

It marked Denton’s first goal for the club since arriving from near neighbours Alfreton Town - something Allen was delighted about but did warn the big centre forward still has work to do.

Allen added: “Everyone seems to forget that he was doing plastering five, six days a week, and to come into a big team like Chesterfield, it’s a big step up for him and it’s going to take some time.”

The draw, Chesterfield’s fifth of the current campaign, leaves them three points clear of the bottom four in the National League.