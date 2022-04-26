Titled ‘Living the Dream’, it is a ‘deep dive’ into the positive and negative experiences of being involved in the game.

Its purpose is to give advice to youngsters wanting to make it as a professional and what they can expect.

"When I was a boy in my council flat in Battersea, I always dreamed of becoming a footballer,” the 29-year-old said. “Being some sort of a ‘seasoned pro’ now, I have experienced nearly every emotion in this game. From the joy of signing my first professional contract to the rejection of being released (which happened on many occasions). Or scoring against Premier League opposition to tearing my ACL while being a free agent. You name it, I’ve probably been through it!

Manny Oyeleke, pictured right, has penned a new blog about the ups and downs of football.

"Becoming a professional footballer is the dream for most youngsters around the world. Many have imagined scoring goals, making saves and winning trophies on the biggest stage. Sadly, for most, this dream never becomes a reality.”

In the first of what he says will be weekly updates, Oyeleke outlines the ‘four stages’ of becoming a professional footballer which he calls the ‘climb, peak, fall and comeback’.

Oyeleke, who started his career as a young boy at Chelsea, has been a professional for more than 10 years.