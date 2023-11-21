Live: Spireites with narrow 1-0 lead over Woking at half time after Quigley goal
The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.
Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.
Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
47’: A good header from Jones finds Berry - he drives into the box but tries to do too much on his own, and the ball goes out for a goal kick.
Second half underway
45’: Chesterfield have kicked off for the second half.
If the Spireites can continue to keep things solid at the back, they will fancy their chances of claiming all three points here in Surrey. Another goal would certainly ease the nerves of the players and fans alike - and Paul Cook will want to see more from the likes of Dobra, Berry and Mandeville in the second half.
Woking, however, are by no means out of this game. There have been flashes of danger from the home side, most of which have been dealt with by Grimes and Palmer.
Half time
The first half has ended here. Not a game filled with chances so far - it was the one moment of real quality from Naylor and Quigley that has seen Chesterfield get themselves in front.
45+3: Great work from Grimes to clear on two occasions as Woking again looked to get the ball into the box.
45’: Four minutes added time at the end of the first half.
43’: Casey fouls Mandeville in Chesterfield’s half - a moment of respite here for the Spireites after a period of pressure from Woking.
40’: Palmer makes a superb block to stop Williams’ effort after Woking’s most dangerous move of the game.
38’: Great goal from Quigley to put Chesterfield in front. Chesterfield had lost the ball on a couple of occasions but a superb ball from Naylor finds him through on goal and he finishes with composure.