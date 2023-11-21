News you can trust since 1855
Live: Spireites with narrow 1-0 lead over Woking at half time after Quigley goal

Chesterfield are set to take on Woking this evening as they look to bounce back from defeat against Southend United.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 20:41 GMT
The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.

Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.

Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Live: Woking vs Spireites

20:52 GMT

47’: A good header from Jones finds Berry - he drives into the box but tries to do too much on his own, and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

20:50 GMT

Second half underway

45’: Chesterfield have kicked off for the second half.

20:38 GMT

If the Spireites can continue to keep things solid at the back, they will fancy their chances of claiming all three points here in Surrey. Another goal would certainly ease the nerves of the players and fans alike - and Paul Cook will want to see more from the likes of Dobra, Berry and Mandeville in the second half.

20:37 GMT

Woking, however, are by no means out of this game. There have been flashes of danger from the home side, most of which have been dealt with by Grimes and Palmer.

20:36 GMT

Half time

The first half has ended here. Not a game filled with chances so far - it was the one moment of real quality from Naylor and Quigley that has seen Chesterfield get themselves in front.

20:34 GMT

45+3: Great work from Grimes to clear on two occasions as Woking again looked to get the ball into the box.

20:31 GMT

45’: Four minutes added time at the end of the first half.

20:29 GMT

43’: Casey fouls Mandeville in Chesterfield’s half - a moment of respite here for the Spireites after a period of pressure from Woking.

20:27 GMT

40’: Palmer makes a superb block to stop Williams’ effort after Woking’s most dangerous move of the game.

20:25 GMTUpdated 20:28 GMT

38’: Great goal from Quigley to put Chesterfield in front. Chesterfield had lost the ball on a couple of occasions but a superb ball from Naylor finds him through on goal and he finishes with composure.

