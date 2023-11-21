It’s been a rollercoaster for Chesterfield fans over the last two years.

Fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look good.

But there’s been plenty of ups and downs along the way, with defeat to Notts County at Wembley a tough pill to swallow.

Here we take a look at some of the big games fans have enjoyed, with pictures from FA Cup games against AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Portsmouth, as well as defeat at Wembley.

1 . Chesterfield 1 Portsmouth 0 Fans celebrate at the final whistle after victory over Portsmouth. Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Chesterfield 1 Portsmouth 0 Fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth. Photo: Jan Kruger

3 . Chelsea v Chesterfield Fans of Chesterfield look on from outside of the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022. Photo: Justin Setterfield