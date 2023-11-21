Here's 58 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side in 2022 and 2023
It’s been a rollercoaster for Chesterfield fans over the last two years.
Fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look good.
But there’s been plenty of ups and downs along the way, with defeat to Notts County at Wembley a tough pill to swallow.
Here we take a look at some of the big games fans have enjoyed, with pictures from FA Cup games against AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Portsmouth, as well as defeat at Wembley.
Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.
