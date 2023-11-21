News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022.Chesterfield fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022.
Chesterfield fans make their way towards the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022.

Here's 58 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side in 2022 and 2023

It’s been a rollercoaster for Chesterfield fans over the last two years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT

Fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look good.

But there’s been plenty of ups and downs along the way, with defeat to Notts County at Wembley a tough pill to swallow.

Here we take a look at some of the big games fans have enjoyed, with pictures from FA Cup games against AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Portsmouth, as well as defeat at Wembley.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

Fans celebrate at the final whistle after victory over Portsmouth.

1. Chesterfield 1 Portsmouth 0

Fans celebrate at the final whistle after victory over Portsmouth. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

2. Chesterfield 1 Portsmouth 0

Fans make their way to the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Fans of Chesterfield look on from outside of the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022.

3. Chelsea v Chesterfield

Fans of Chesterfield look on from outside of the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on January 08, 2022. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
Joe Quigley celebrates with a fan after the Emirates FA Cup second round match between AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on November 26, 2022.

4. AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield

Joe Quigley celebrates with a fan after the Emirates FA Cup second round match between AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on November 26, 2022. Photo: Alex Broadway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesWembleyNotts CountyFootball LeaguePortsmouthChelsea