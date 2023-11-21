News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Live: Spireites return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Woking

Chesterfield are set to take on Woking this evening as they look to bounce back from defeat against Southend United.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 21:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.

Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Here's 58 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side in 2022 and 2023

Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Live: Woking vs Spireites

Show new updates
21:43 GMT

Next up for the Spireites

Chesterfield return to action on Saturday with a 3.00pm kickoff at home against Eastleigh. For Woking, their next game is a visit to Boreham Wood this weekend.

21:41 GMT

Full time

The game has finished here and Chesterfield have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory. It was, ultimately, a comfortable victory for the Spireites. They were not always at their incisive best, but they showed enough quality when it mattered. Quigley and Dobra were the goalscorers, but credit has to go to Palmer and Grimes - who were excellent in denying Woking any real opportunities in front of goal.

21:36 GMT

90’: Five minutes added on here.

21:35 GMT

90’: Colclough works his way inside and is given time to shoot - he fires towards goal but his effort is well-saved.

21:35 GMT

89’: Dobra fires a speculative effort towards goal, which is deflected for a corner.

21:32 GMT

87’: Casey is given a yellow card by the referee.

21:32 GMT

86’: Chesterfield passing the ball with real purpose. Freckleton plays a great pass into Grigg, who has his back to goal - he turns but his effort is just wide of the post.

21:30 GMT

85’: Liam Mandeville is replaced by Michael Jacobs - Chesterfield’s final substitute here.

21:29 GMT

83’: Quigley is replaced by Will Grigg for the final few minutes.

21:28 GMT

82’: A period of pressure after the goal sees crosses fired into Chesterfield’s box. One lands at the feet of Grego-Cox, who turns and fires towards goal - but Grimes blocks well. Chesterfield eventually clear the resulting corner after a brief moment of panic.

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesSurreyPaul Cook