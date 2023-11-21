The game has finished here and Chesterfield have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory. It was, ultimately, a comfortable victory for the Spireites. They were not always at their incisive best, but they showed enough quality when it mattered. Quigley and Dobra were the goalscorers, but credit has to go to Palmer and Grimes - who were excellent in denying Woking any real opportunities in front of goal.