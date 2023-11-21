Live: Spireites return to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Woking
The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.
Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.
Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Next up for the Spireites
Chesterfield return to action on Saturday with a 3.00pm kickoff at home against Eastleigh. For Woking, their next game is a visit to Boreham Wood this weekend.
Full time
The game has finished here and Chesterfield have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory. It was, ultimately, a comfortable victory for the Spireites. They were not always at their incisive best, but they showed enough quality when it mattered. Quigley and Dobra were the goalscorers, but credit has to go to Palmer and Grimes - who were excellent in denying Woking any real opportunities in front of goal.
90’: Five minutes added on here.
90’: Colclough works his way inside and is given time to shoot - he fires towards goal but his effort is well-saved.
89’: Dobra fires a speculative effort towards goal, which is deflected for a corner.
87’: Casey is given a yellow card by the referee.
86’: Chesterfield passing the ball with real purpose. Freckleton plays a great pass into Grigg, who has his back to goal - he turns but his effort is just wide of the post.
85’: Liam Mandeville is replaced by Michael Jacobs - Chesterfield’s final substitute here.
83’: Quigley is replaced by Will Grigg for the final few minutes.
82’: A period of pressure after the goal sees crosses fired into Chesterfield’s box. One lands at the feet of Grego-Cox, who turns and fires towards goal - but Grimes blocks well. Chesterfield eventually clear the resulting corner after a brief moment of panic.