Live: Six changes for Spireites as they look for return to winning ways against Woking

Chesterfield are set to take on Woking this evening as they look to bounce back from defeat against Southend United.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 18:57 GMT
The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.

Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.

Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Live: Woking vs Spireites

18:52 GMT

Woking lineup

Woking’s starting XI:

18:48 GMT

Spireites lineup

Here’s how Chesterfield will be lining up tonight - with six changes from Saturday’s loss at Southend:

1 - Harry Tyrer

22 - Ryheem Sheckleford

21 - Ash Palmer

5 - Jamie Grimes (C)

16 - Miguel Freckleton

35 - Mike Jones

4 - Tom Naylor

17 - Armando Dobra

7 - Liam Mandeville

18 - James Berry

27 - Joe Quigley

Subs: Horton, Colclough, Banks, Jacobs, Grigg

18:00 GMT

View on Woking

Woking are currently sat 17th in the National League, and sacked manager Darren Sarll on November 13 after a poor run of form - including a 2-1 loss to eighth tier Ramsgate in the FA Cup. Their last game was a 1-0 home loss against Oldham Athletic. Assistant Manager Ian Dyer will take charge of the first team for tonight’s game as the search for a new manager continues.

16:57 GMT

Woking vs Chesterfield odds

Woking: 17/4

Draw: 3/1

Chesterfield: 1/2

(Sky Bet)

