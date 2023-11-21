Live: Six changes for Spireites as they look for return to winning ways against Woking
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites are travelling down to Surrey to face Woking at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, with a 7.45pm kickoff.
Chesterfield’s long unbeaten run was ended at the weekend after a 2-1 defeat at Roots Hall – with tonight’s fixture providing the perfect opportunity for Paul Cook’s charges to return to winning ways.
READ THIS: Here's 58 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side in 2022 and 2023
Coverage from the game will be available here throughout the evening – including team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
Live: Woking vs Spireites
Woking lineup
Woking’s starting XI:
Spireites lineup
Here’s how Chesterfield will be lining up tonight - with six changes from Saturday’s loss at Southend:
1 - Harry Tyrer
22 - Ryheem Sheckleford
21 - Ash Palmer
5 - Jamie Grimes (C)
16 - Miguel Freckleton
35 - Mike Jones
4 - Tom Naylor
17 - Armando Dobra
7 - Liam Mandeville
18 - James Berry
27 - Joe Quigley
Subs: Horton, Colclough, Banks, Jacobs, Grigg
View on Woking
Woking are currently sat 17th in the National League, and sacked manager Darren Sarll on November 13 after a poor run of form - including a 2-1 loss to eighth tier Ramsgate in the FA Cup. Their last game was a 1-0 home loss against Oldham Athletic. Assistant Manager Ian Dyer will take charge of the first team for tonight’s game as the search for a new manager continues.
Woking vs Chesterfield odds
Woking: 17/4
Draw: 3/1
Chesterfield: 1/2
(Sky Bet)