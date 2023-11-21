Live: Six changes for Spireites as they look for return to winning ways against Woking

Woking are currently sat 17th in the National League, and sacked manager Darren Sarll on November 13 after a poor run of form - including a 2-1 loss to eighth tier Ramsgate in the FA Cup. Their last game was a 1-0 home loss against Oldham Athletic. Assistant Manager Ian Dyer will take charge of the first team for tonight’s game as the search for a new manager continues.