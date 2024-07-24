​Law hopes for settled squad as season nears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicky Law says he’s keen to get a settled squad as soon as possible with the new NPL Premier Division season just over three weeks away.

​Law made several signings early in the summer but has been unable to see all of his new players in action due to holidays and injuries.

He is also aiming to bring in four or five more new faces before pre-season is out, and hopes to be able to confirm some additions in the coming days.

He said: “It’s one of those things at this level of football when it comes to pre-season, where you’ve got lads on holiday or with social arrangements and that kind of thing.

Nicky Law is hoping to bring in three or four new faces. Photo: Michael South Photography.

"It’s not ideal of course and doesn’t help in the preparation but it’s something you have to deal with.

"I played at this level and was always keen to get my holidays out of the way early on as I knew that the pre-season was key to getting fit and earning my place in the team.

"But hopefully we’ll have the full compliment soon in terms of players we’ve signed on already, while on the new recruits front I’m hopeful we’re close on a couple of players I want in certain positions.

"We knew the last three or four would be the hardest ones to get. We’ve had a few trialists and some have done very well and we may look to bring them in permanently, but you sometimes have to move quickly as they begin to get interest from other clubs as well.”

Matlock played a behind-closed-doors friendly against a young Barnsley side on Saturday morning, the game ending 1-1 with one of the Gladiators trialists scoring their goal.

Law said: “It was a productive game for both sides and good to get another 90 minutes in.

"They were very good opposition again but not in the mould of Derby and Chesterfield, so we had more scope to be a bit more expansive and adventurous.

"One downside is that we picked a couple of injuries up which isn’t ideal given we’ve got a small squad anyway.”