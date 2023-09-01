Laurence Maguire's Crawley Town loan move from Chesterfield 'suited all parties'
The centre-back has joined the League Two club until the end of January.
The 26-year-old has not played for the Spireites in a competitive game this season.
His departure led to the Blues signing Miguel Freckleton on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season.
On Maguire, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We can’t say to a player ‘you have to go and do this’ or ‘you must do this’ or ‘you should feel like this.’ Every player has got a specific time and framework that they want to work to in their careers, rightly or wrongly.
"Loz has been here for many years, he is a great lad, a League Two club has come in for him on a loan until January, which suits all parties, and hopefully for the lad’s sake he will go and play some football and help them in their challenge.
"For Laurence, it suited everyone, it suited him mostly importantly, and I certainly wish him well for his loan period there.”
"We haven’t got a crystal ball to say how he is going to perform, how we are going to perform but, at the moment, we are doing okay. We have brought in Miguel and hopefully we can go from strength-to-strength.”
Maguire could make his Crawley debut on Saturday away at Stockport County.