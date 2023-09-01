News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Young Sheffield United defender arrives at Chesterfield with 'point to prove'

New signing Miguel Freckleton has already settled well into life at Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:07 BST

The left-sided centre-back, 20, has joined on a season-long loan from Sheffield United with a ‘point to prove.’

He will travel with the squad down to Aldershot Town so he could make his Spireites debut on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is someone who has been on the radar for a while,” coach Danny Webb told the DT.

Miguel Freckleton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Miguel Freckleton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Miguel Freckleton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"He is young and hungry.

"I think in the game in pre-season against us you saw a calmness and balance.

"He can defend, he knows the league because he has been on loan before.

"In training yesterday he just fit straight in. He bed down straight away with training. He is here to prove a point. He is here to help us. He is here to play some games, hopefully.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With Laurence Maguire going to Crawley he gives us another really good option at left-sided centre-half.”

Some fans have been wondering whether Freckleton, who was loaned out to Wealdstone and Yeovil Town last season, has come in just to provide cover for Jamie Grimes.

But Webb said: "I certainly don’t think he will look at it that way.

"He is certainly not going to come down to the National League and be happy to sit on the bench or be a back-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Speaking to him, he wants to come in and play straight away. Whether that happens or not, we will wait and see and he understands that we are having quite a good season so far.

"He was in and around Sheffield United’s team early on in the season, albeit they were short of players, bit even so Paul Heckingbottom must have thought something of him to have him that close to his team.

"He is a very focused lad, he has had his loans, and now he really wants to make a name for himself.”

Webb also said that Freckleton probably would be able to play left-back and that his arrival could allow them to change formation if they need to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He explained: "I am sure his preferred position is left-sided centre-half but, with him coming in, that not we often do it, we can go to a three at the back if need be if you are trying to see games out.”

Freckleton is the second player to join on loan from a Premier League club, which suggests those in the top-flight trust the Blues to look after their young stars.

Webb added: "It is a compliment to us as a team and a club that they have done their research on us and decided that we would be a good fit.

"It is also a compliment to the players that they are really up for coming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think in pre-season they (Sheffield United) saw that we are a good footballing team.

"We are not a typical non-league club in terms of the infrastructure and support-base and that makes a difference.”

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedChesterfieldAldershot TownSpireitesBluesNational League