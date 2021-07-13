Akwasi Asante ruptured his ACL in April.

The striker, who scored 10 goals in 22 league games last season after joining from Gloucester City, suffered a ruptured ACL against Boreham Wood in April and was ruled out for about nine months.

It means the Spireites will be without the 28-year-old for around half of next season.

The forward was given a rousing reception by the Blues supporters at half-time against Dagenham and Redbridge in the last home match of the season but the fans are yet to see him play live.

“I was with him in the office the other day and he is in good spirits,” Rowe told the DT.

“He is working as hard as he can be but obviously he is a long way off before we can start talking about his likely return.”

When asked if he was on track to return around Christmas or New Year, Rowe explained: “That was the schedule when he first had his operation. We can’t tell now if he is ahead or slightly behind on that.

“Everything is going to plan so I will be able to update people as soon as I can.”

Centre-back Haydn Hollis was another long-term blow for Town last season.

The defender, who was in fine form and had just been rewarded with a new contract, ruptured his Achilles against Eastleigh in April, ruling him out for around seven months.

On Hollis, Rowe added: “He is doing well.

“He is on target.