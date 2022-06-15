Here are some of the other transfers which have taken place recently:

NOTTS COUNTY

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Notts County head coach, Luke Williams.

The Magpies have appointed former Swindon Town head coach, Luke Williams, as their new boss.

Williams, 41, was most recently assistant head coach to Russell Martin at Swansea City.

Notts were searching for a new manager after Ian Burchnall left to join League One Forest Green Rovers.

HALIFAX

The Shaymen have lost captain Niall Maher to newly-promoted EFL side Grimsby Town.

The 26-year-old was named in the National League Team of the Season and departs after four years at the club. He has signed a two-year deal at the Mariners.

But Halifax have added midfielder Jack Hunter, 24, from National League North champions Gateshead.

BROMLEY

The Ravens have snapped up striker Adam Marriott on a free transfer from Barnet.

The 31-year-old has plenty of EFL and National League experience, scoring 17 goals in 36 league games for the Bees last season.

Marriott’s CV includes a National League title with Lincoln City and back-to-back promotions with King’s Lynn Town.

WOKING

The Cards have been dealt a blow after failing to agree terms with key midfielder Max Kretzschmar, 28, who is now a free agent.

He won Woking’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2021/22.

EASTLEIGH

The Spitfires have bolstered their defensive ranks with a double signing.

They have brought in right-back Brennan Camp, 21, after the youngster left Bournemouth following 14 years at the club. Camp rejoins after having a loan spell at the Hampshire side last season.

Joining him is former Watford defender George Langston, 19.

ALTRINCHAM

The Robins have brought back centre-half Jake Cooper, 21, on a permanent deal from Rotherham United after a successful loan spell in the second-half of last season.

BARNET

Giant defender Moussa Diarra, 32, has signed on the dotted line after being released by Woking.

MAIDENHEAD UNITED