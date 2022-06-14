The 21-year-old joins on a free transfer following Rovers’ relegation to League Two last season.

The left-back made 20 appearances for Doncaster in League One last term, scoring twice.

“I’m happy to be at the club and I’m excited to get started,” he said.

Branden Horton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“I’ve been shopping around a few clubs and it’s a massive club with big expectations.

“Hopefully I can do well, bring something to the team and we can achieve what we want to at the club and take them up.

“I’m an attacking full-back, I like to get forward. I like to assist and score goals. I like to do the defending side as well.”

Horton will officially become a Chesterfield player when his contract at Rovers expires on July 1.

As well as Doncaster, Horton has had loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity and Redditch United.