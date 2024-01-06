Late Watford winner is 'sickener' for Chesterfield in FA Cup

Watford’s last-minute winner was a ‘sickener’ but Chesterfield can be proud that they had a ‘right go’ against the Championship side in the FA Cup third round.

The Spireites led 1-0 through Joe Quigley header but two Hornets goals in the second-half, including a 95th minute winner, meant the visitors were denied a deserved third round replay in the FA Cup.

Coach Danny Webb said: “It was a cracking day with a bit of a sickener of an ending. We had a right go and took them to the last kick of the game. It was not one of those performances when non-league teams just sit in the box and kill time. We just played our normal game. We can take optimism from this into the games ahead. We can take so much heart into the game on Wednesday now.

“The gaffer said he wanted to leave here today with people saying what a good football team we are and I think they will.

Paul Cook on the touchline at Vicarage Road. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“If it had gone to a replay we would have been pleased, nobody wanted that last-minute sickener, especially those 4,000 people behind the goal.”

On the fantastic performance, Webb continued: “We had a right go, we played ever so well, we made a Championship team look ordinary in periods. They missed a couple of good chances early on which could have put the game to bed, but you have to ride your luck at times. We missed a good chance near the end and then they go up the other end and score and that is football.

“I thought we defended our box brilliantly, I thought we attacked well in open play and set-plays with great passing and penetration that the gaffer talks about all the time. There are so many positives.

“If you look at our FA Cup run I think we have done the National League proud.”

But away from the cup, it was a good day for Chesterfield in the league, with promotion rivals Barnet and Bromley both dropping points.

Webb said: “When you get in the dressing room and see the other scores in our league it probably brings you down to earth because that is our bread and butter.”

Next up for the Spireites is one of their games in hand against Gateshead.