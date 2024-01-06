Magnificent Chesterfield were denied a replay against Championship Watford after conceding a 95th minute goal to lose 2-1 at Vicarage Road in the FA Cup third round.

Joe Quigley headed the Spireites in front in the first-half to send the 4,000 away following bonkers.

But Hornets substitute Mileta Rajovic nodded in with 14 minutes remaining and then Tom Dele-Bashiru netted in the fifth minute of added-time to break Town hearts. But Paul Cook’s men could be very proud of their performance and the reception they got at the end showed their supporters appreciated it.

These two teams are three divisions apart but Town did not look out of place. They created some good chances throughout and defended heroically, particularly in the second-half, despite conceding twice.

Joe Quigley is mobbed after his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner

On the plus side, it means the Blues do not have another game added to their already busy fixture schedule and they can now concentrate on their title charge.

There were five changes to the Chesterfield team from the win against Solihull Moors on New Year’s Day as Ryan Boot, Ryheem Sheckleford, Liam Mandeville, Ollie Banks and Quigley replaced Harry Tyrer, Jeff King, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Colclough and Will Grigg.

Watford showed respect to the Spireites by naming a strong side. Six players who started their last league game, a thrilling 3-3 draw at Plymouth Argyle, started again.

Town made a nervy start to the game in the first 10 minutes and they were let off the hook when Branden Horton’s back-pass was intercepted by Yaser Asprilla, who raced towards goal, but Miguel Freckleton got his team-mate out of jail with a brilliant block.

The Hornets had controlled possession in the opening stages but the Blues settled and started to grow into the first meeting between these two sides in 26 years.

From that point on Chesterfield were the better team for the remainder of the half. They almost went in front when Armando Dobra slipped in Tom Naylor inside the box. The skipper side-stepped goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and managed to squeeze a shot past him but Wesley Hoedt was there to clear behind for a corner.

The Spireites were now on top, winning three corners in quick succession, but they nearly fell behind when Freckleton was caught on the ball, Ismael Kone advanced into the area, but Boot made a big block to deny him.

And then came the moment Town fans had been waiting for. Darren Oldaker switched play to Banks on the right, who sent Sheckleford on his way down the flank. The full-back did ever so well to dig out a delightful cross which Quigley headed in from close-range to send the 4,000 in the away end absolutely nuts.

And they didn’t hold back after that. They pushed for a second, this time Banks tested Bachmann from distance with a low, drilled effort, which he was forced to parry.

The visitors saw out the rest of the half nicely. Apart from an edgy 10 minutes and wanting a bit too much time on the ball at the back at times, they had been magnificent. The hosts, meanwhile, were booed off.

Watford made a change at half-time with Ryan Andrew replacing Ismael Kone, which perhaps highlighted the home team’s frustrations.

But Chesterfield were the ones who came flying out of the blocks as Bachmann was forced to parry Banks' volley from inside the area after Sheckleford delivered another good cross.

Down the other end, Boot came to Town’s rescue with a smart save, as the Hornets started to increase the tempo and threaten more.

Much-improved Watford had another dangerous moment but Freckleton blocked Dele-Bashiru’s strike. There were claims for handball but replays showed that referee Gavin Ward was right to reject the appeals.

Moments later, Freckleton and then Ash Palmer performed two excellent bits of last-ditch defending to keep them in the lead.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Watford made a triple change in a bid to draw level, including bringing on top scorer Rajovic.

In the 73rd minute the Hornets paid tribute to their greatest-ever manager, Graham Taylor, to mark the anniversary of his death, seven years ago, by putting his picture on the big screen inside the ground. In what was a nice gesture from the hosts, an image of Town’s legendary boss, John Duncan, was also shown.

With 15 minutes to go, Watford levelled when sub Rajovic headed in Asprill’s cross at the near post.

The momentum was now with the Hornets, but with five minutes remaining Chesterfield had a glorious chance to go back in front but substitute Colclough headed over from close-range.

With the clock almost at 90, the brilliant Boot pulled off a top save to deny Dele-Bashiru.

But Dele-Bashiru then drilled home in the 95th minute to deny the Spireites a replay and another shot at causing a cup shock.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Oldaker (Jones, 84), Naylor; Mandeville (Berry, 84), Banks (Jacobs, 64), Dobra (Colclough, 74); Quigley (Grigg, 74).