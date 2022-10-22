Both benches clashed towards the end of the game as Ravens boss Andy Woodman was sent off and it continued beyond the full-time whistle with both sets of players and staff involved.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb confirmed that a Bromley player was sent off after the match had ended.

Webb said: "It has been bubbling up for a while, we have had a few games with Bromley in the past that have been high in temperature shall we say. Our first game here against them we lost 2-1 and it was a bit heated, then we drew 2-2 and it was a bit heated, and we won today and it was a bit heated.

"I know the referee sent one of their guys off during the melee, and not one of ours, so that is pleasing that it seems like our lads carried themselves well during that.

"It was a little bit exciting but I think it would have been more painful had we lost 3-2 as opposed to winning 3-2.”

On the melee, he laughed: "I dropped my clipboard at one point which everyone knows is very important to me – there is nothing in it, it is just an empty clipboard – but I dropped it and I was more worried about getting that. And then the (Chesterfield) kit man hit the deck and I thought ‘what’s going on here?’

“I think everyone’s heart-rates are gradually getting back to normal. You don’t mind having your heart-rate like that if you are at the right end of the result which we were today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Webb.

"Their second goal gave their dugout and their supporters a lift and that transformed onto the pitch.

"It is so pleasing that despite the shenanigans and melees that went on that we are on the right side of the result.”

Chesterfield secured their first win in four league games thanks to goals from Jeff King, Ollie Banks and a Kabongo Tshimanga penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Marriott struck twice for the visitors, his second making it 3-2, which made it a very nervy and frantic finish as tensions boiled over.

"It is a massive three points,” Webb said.

"It was really important to return to winning ways. Nobody wants to lose four league games in a row.

"If you keep losing games then people are going to get a bit fidgety, players included. The win today, I think, will bring a bit more calmness going into Tuesday. If we had lost today people would have started throwing around the ‘must-win’ things but there is still a long way to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would be lying if I said you don’t look at other results, I think you naturally do it.

"The all-round performance was a bit more pleasing on the eye.”

He added: "We scored some good goals and everyone went home happy.

"We started the game on the front-foot and we looked good.

Advertisement Hide Ad