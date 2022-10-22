Jeff King scored Chesterfield's opener. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King scored the first, created the second and won the penalty for the third in an entertaining clash at the Technique Stadium.

The full-back opened the scoring after 13 minutes, finishing low into the bottom corner from inside the area.

Adam Marriott equalised eight minutes after the break from close-range, before Ollie Banks headed Town back in front on the hour.

Kabongo Tshimanga grabbed a third from the spot on 74 minutes.

The drama continued as Bromley manager Andy Woodman was sent off and then Marriott bagged his second four minutes later to set-up a nervy finish, but the Blues just about held on.

There were some ugly scenes after the full-time whistle, with both sets of players and staff involved.

This win was Chesterfield first in four in the league and it moves them up a place to third, six points off the top.

A minute’s applause was held before kick-off for legendary former Spireites manager John Duncan, who passed away earlier this month, aged 73. A special display was organised which saw fans on the Kop hold up cards spelling out his name in tribute to him.

The headline from the team news was that Armando Dobra and Tshimanga started together for the first time this season. There were four changes as Tyrone Williams, Branden Horton, Banks and Tshimanga replaced Joe Cook, Bailey Clements, Akwasi Asante and Joe Quigley.

Paul Cook had said pre-match that two players had suffered injuries in training and there was no place for Quigley or Tim Akinola in the squad.

Chesterfield went into this game on the back of three successive defeats in the league, including back-to-back at the Technique, although they did stop the slump with a win in the FA Cup last weekend.

Notts County’s win against Maidstone United on Friday meant Town already trailed the league leaders by nine points so they could not afford to fall further behind.

Opponents Bromley had suffered a shock home defeat to Hereford in the FA Cup last time out, but were five unbeaten in the league, leaving them right on the tails of the Blues and knowing a win would take them above them.

Chesterfield had only beaten the Ravens once in six attempts since dropping into the National League, but thankfully that run improved here.

Cook’s men deservedly led at half-time thanks to King’s early opener. The full-back finished into the bottom corner from inside the area for his fourth goal of the season.

The Spireites were playing much more like they had done in the early part of the season as they won the ball back higher and quicker compared to previous weeks.

The game was going in the Blues’ favour because they were winning the midfield battle. Jones made a good impression snapping into tackles and winning possession back, while Banks and Darren Oldaker complimented him well with their energy and forward passes.

It could have been two-nil moments after King’s strike, Banks going close at the back post. Later on, Liam Mandeville’s goal-bound shot was deflected behind for a corner by Jude Arthurs.

Bromley’s best chance came from a long throw-in, which towering, powerful centre-back Omar Sowunmi should have done better with but he headed straight at Ross Fitzsimons.

Just seven minutes into the second-half and against the run of play, Marriott equalised from close-range after a bursting forward down the left by Corey Whitely.

Chesterfield responded well and went agonisingly close to re-taking the lead as Dobra almost slid the ball home at the near post, Tshimanga’s shot was then cleared off the line and then Horton blasted over the rebound.

But they did not have to wait long as they went back ahead on the hour. Banks arrived late in the box to head in after great work by King who did brilliant to dig out a cross.

Just moments later, they nearly had a third but Dobra dragged a shot narrowly wide.

But then they did have an opportunity for a third as the impressive King was bundled over in the box. Tshimanga made no mistake from the spot for his fifth goal of the season.

The drama did not end there as Bromley manager Andy Woodman was shown a red card for his protests following a challenge by Banks right in front of the dugouts.

And before Woodman had made it fully down the tunnel, the Ravens pulled a goal back through Marriott again, making for a nervy last 12 minutes.

With the clock ticking down, Ravens substitute Chris Bush headed wide when unmarked from a corner.

Chesterfield were living dangerously during seven minutes of added-time, and they had Ross Fitzsimons to thank for a terrific reaction save from Harry Forster. Soon after, King cleared away from near the goal-line in what was a very tense finish.

Thankfully, the Spireites just about got over the line and secured their first win in four league matches. It was deserved.