John Sheridan tips Chesterfield new boy Anthony Gerrard to be the National League's best centre-half

John Sheridan backs his new defender to be the best centre-half in the National League next season.

Anthony Gerrard has played for Sheridan previously, at Oldham and Carlisle, who released the 33-year-old this summer.

"I'm chuffed to bits to get him, I've had him a few times," said Sheridan.

The manager wanted vocal leadership and in Gerrard he says he'll get it, along with a player who could excel at this level of football.

And the new arrival will benefit the youngsters at the Proact, according to the boss.

"I think he'll be a massive plus for us, he's an excellent player.

"I think he'll be the best centre-half in this division, without a doubt.

"He's got leader qualities, he demands from people and he'll help the young players.

"He's very good with young players, he talks to them properly, gives them advice but he's not frightened to voice his opinion."

Sheridan spoke often last season of how quiet the 2018/19 Spireites side were.

Now that he's got veterans like Robbie Weir, Buchanan and Gerrard on board for the new campaign, he won't have to do as much shouting from the touchline.

"It'll be something that enables me to take a bit of a back seat, with him, Robbie Weir, Buchanan, you need those experienced players out on the pitch.

"We've got young Maguire, Rowley, Mandeville, Hollis, even Evans is quiet.

"They need those players who know the game around them, players who see the game."