John Sheridan laments 'shocking' Chesterfield display - and admits decisions need to be made

Under-fire Chesterfield manager John Sheridan slammed his side’s performance as “shocking” after being battered 4-0 at Sutton United.

Sheridan blasted his team’s continuous errors and stressed he will take deserved flack from the fans after the club’s calamitous start to the campaign.

READ THE REPORT HERE

After just one win in their first 12 games, a despondent Sheridan admitted: “I’ve got to really look at things and see what’s the best thing to do. What will be will be.

“It’s a shocking result and a bad, bad performance.

“I’m not going to hide the fact there’s a lot of pressure on myself.

“I pick the team, but I don’t kick the ball for them and I don’t make their decisions for them, I just pick the team.

“I’ve been loyal to people, picking the same people.

“I'm not here to make excuses. But unfortunately there’s not a lot I can do.

“I haven’t singled out any players because I’d say a lot of stuff. The players have seriously got to look at themselves.

“It’s so difficult for the supporters and I’ll take all the stick that’s thrown my way - I deserve it at the moment.

“I’m the manager, I pick the team, and I’ll bare the brunt of it.

“Unfortunately you can’t go out there and play the game for them.”

It was a similar sight for the Spireites' fans who travelled down to London.

And Sheridan struggled to sum up the after a chalk and cheese performance from last week’s long-awaited first win of the season.

Sheridan added: “I’m picking the people and we can’t keep making these mistakes.

“It’s difficult to talk about the game because it was a shocking performance and a shocking result in my eyes.

“We were hoping last week was the turning point, but it wasn’t. This result couldn’t of been any worse for us.

"We can’t keep performing and playing like that.

“I can’t go from the performance we had last week, near enough pick the same team and then they go out and do that.

“I’m just looking at different players from how they played last week.

“We make too many mistakes and we’re always playing catch up in games.”