Report from SUTTON UNITED 4-0 CHESTERFIELD as Spireites are thrashed on the road

Chesterfield’s woes on the road continued as the pressure mounted on under-fire boss John Sheridan after a crushing 4-0 defeat at Sutton United.

The struggling Spireites finally ended their painstaking wait for a first win of the campaign by beating Torquay last time out.

But Sheridan’s side failed to back that performance up as Aaron Jarvis’ brace, as well as goals from Tommy Wright and Harry Beautyman, left the Spireites searching for their first away win since March.

Sheridan handed winger Gevaro Nepomuceno an immediate debut after signing the Curacao international on loan from Oldham Athletic on Thursday.

Nepomuceno was one of three changes to last weekend’s starting line-up as he, Robbie Weir and Michael Fondop replaced Laurence Maguire, Liam Mandeville and Tom Denton.

The Spireites started brightly without creating a clear-cut chance.

But the hosts found their feet with Wright and Rob Milsom firing off target.

Sheridan’s charges came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Will Evans rattled the bar after being expertly found by Scott Boden in the 18th minute.

But then Jarvis opened the scoring when he poked home David Ajiboye’s cross at the back post after 23 minutes.

And ten minutes later Wright doubled the hosts’ advantage with a composed finish to knock the stuffing out of the visitors.

After the break Luke Coddington did well to palm a teasing Ajiboye cross away from danger.

Down the other end Weir’s powerful drive was well smothered by Jamie Butler.

Defender Ben Goodliffe should have made it three when he blasted over from close range.

Around the hour mark Sheridan tried to change his side’s fortunes by bringing on playmaker Liam Mandeville and towering forward Tom Denton.

Denton almost made an immediate impact, but headed Josef Yarney’s inviting cross wide.

And Jarvis doubled his tally 13 minutes from time to wrap the game up.

Substitute Jack McKay dragged a late effort wide as he tried to spark a late revival, before Harry Beautyman added gloss deep in stoppage time to rub salt into the Spireites' wounds.

Sutton: Butler, Goodliffe, Barden, Collins, Bolarinwa, Beautyman, Ajiboye, Randall (Reid, 84), Milsom, Jarvis (Dundas, 90+2), Wright.

Unused subs: Matsuzaka, Davis, Bugiel.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Rowley, Weston, Weir (Mandeville, 57), Smith (Denton, 61), Boden (McKay, 75), Nepomuceno, Fondop.

Unused subs: Jalal, McGlashan.

Referee: Gary Parsons

Attendance: 1,649