John Sheridan explains why he signed Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Shaw and is he thinking about signing a right-back?

John Sheridan has outlined the reasons why he has brought young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw to the club.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the Spireites on loan for a month from the Owls.

The youngster has had success with Wednesday at youth level and Sheridan believes he will be able to make the step up.

"He retains the ball and takes care of the ball and that has been a big problem for us throughout the season," he said.

"I think he has got goals in him.

"He has been doing well in the under-23s (at Wednesday).

"He is a good player.

"I have seen him play a few times.

"He has a good stature about him and he wants to come and play.

"He believes in himself.

"We have played against him a few times behind closed doors.

"Potentially he is going to be a really good player so I am bringing him in because he will give us hopefully more of a goal threat and he will keep possession of the ball more than what we have been doing.

"He has been doing really well at Sheffield Wednesday and people speak really highly of him.

"He is coming into a very tough league but I am bringing him in because I think he can deal with it and I hope he proves me right.

"He is my thoughts at the weekend (for Harrogate Town).

Sheridan added: "I am not being harsh when I say this but I have got a lot of players who run their socks, absolutely run their socks off. I like players who are cute, a bit different, be a bit patient and just take that extra touch, slow the game down a bit when it is hectic.

"I think we have got to be more relaxed.

"Too many times I have seen the opposition keep the ball better than what we do."

The Spireites will be without right-back Josef Yarney again for their trip to north Yorkshire tomorrow.

The defender has missed the last two matches due to a hamstring injury and he could be out for longer than first feared.

So could this mean that Sheridan will look to bring in a right-back as cover for Yarney?

He said: "We will assess how Yarney is whether he is a week or possibly four weeks so right-back possibly might be a position where I might look at. Obviously Robbie (Weir) has played there, Smudge (Jonathan Smith) has played there. But I have got a lot of players fit and available. (Anthony) Gerrard is back training next week."