Chesterfield boss John Sheridan "disappointed" with summer signing Liam Mandeville and reveals what "worries" him about the ex-Doncaster Rovers striker

John Sheridan says he has been "disappointed" with summer signing Liam Mandeville so far.

The 22-year-old striker came through the Doncaster Rovers academy and scored 10 goals in the first-half of the 2016/17 season before getting injured.

He never really found his form again and was transfer listed by then Rovers boss Darren Ferguson and had a loan spell at League Two Morecambe before being released last summer.

Since joining the Spireites Mandeville has scored two goals in 11 starts but has not started a league game since against October 5 against Eastleigh.

Sheridan said: "Liam has been disappointing for me because I think technically he is probably the best player at the club.

"I have spoken to Liam and he should be doing a lot, lot better.

"He comes on in the last 20 minutes and he looks the best player on the pitch, but he has got that freedom because we are chasing.

"He has got to be disciplined a bit more, that is what worries me about him.

"I am not on about heading and tackling, I am on about just getting in positions quicker, keeping your shape better when you are playing in the team.

"His ability and his creativeness, he is our best player but he has got to be consistent.

"He should be doing more.

"He should be scoring, in this league, at least 10 goals a season."

Chesterfield new boy Liam Mandeville - 'arguably Doncaster Rovers best homegrown product for years' and how he riled Darren Ferguson

Mandeville has not started any of the last seven matches for Chesterfield but his opportunity could be just around the corner given last week's poor result against Chorley.

Sheridan added: "I remember him playing for Doncaster when he was scoring goals in League One. I think he got about 12 goals one year.

"And he played against me, and he absolutely ran the show, but then I look at him and think why are you not in the team at Morecambe? So I am taking a bit of a punt on him because I do actually think there is a very good player there but it is up to Liam.

"I try and tell him things to hopefully improve him.

"I brought him here and I expect him to be in the team every week but he has got to show me."