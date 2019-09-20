John Sheridan explains what qualities on-loan Oldham Athletic winger Gevaro Nepomuceno will bring to Chesterfield

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has revealed he tried to sign Oldham Athletic winger Gevaro Nepomuceno in the summer before eventually landing his man this week.

The left winger has joined the Spireites on loan from the League Two club until January 1.

The 26-year-old is a Curacao international and will bring some much needed pace to Sheridan's squad.

"I am very pleased to have signed him," Sheridan said. "I have always liked him, obviously I had him when I was at Oldham.

"He is someone who I think will fit in and he is something (pace) I have been looking at for a while.

"I tried to sign him pre-season. I was talking to his agent quite a lot pre-season. We were quite close to agreeing but eventually he stayed with Oldham.

"He will be a good addition, he is an exciting player and the fans will like him and hopefully he will come in and give us that bit of a boost."

Chesterfield season ticket holder banned from home matches for three years following Twitter row with Spireites defender Anthony Gerrard

The Spireites boss had had a left winger on his radar for a while and he has tried a number of different players in that role including Liam Mandeville and Joe Rowley and Laurence Maguire in the wing-back position.

But Sheridan believes he will be a natural fit to the left side of midfield and he will go straight into the squad for the trip to Sutton United tomorrow.

"He is attack-minded," Sheridan said. "I have got a few players who can play left-back or left side - young Jay, Buchs, Laurence, but he is different to them. He is attack-minded, he will get at people and hopefully he will get us up the pitch quickly which I feel it is something we have been missing.

"When he is on his game he is exciting, he gets crosses in, he has got a goal in him and I am pleased that he is here.

"He gives us a bit more balance."

Nepomuceno was officially announced as a Chesterfield player yesterday and he said: "It's a big club and the facilities and the stadium are amazing.”

"I had good communication and a good feeling with the manager at Oldham so it was an easy decision for me. He gives me confidence and helps me to be a better player.”