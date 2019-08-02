John Sheridan expecting good things from season ahead and targets play-offs as a must

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has declared that it will be a disappointment if the club don’t at least finish in the play-offs this season.

The Spireites are amongst many pundits and bookmakers’ favourites for the National League title this season.

Despite a poor debut season in the division, a much-improved second half to the season under Sheridan saw the club pull away from relegation danger.

With a full pre-season working with the players under his belt and eight new recruits through the door, Sheridan admitted that his side should be in and around the promotion contenders this season.

Sheridan said: “Yes, I would (be disappointed if Chesterfield didn’t make the play-offs).

“I’m expecting good things so I don’t mind putting myself under pressure. I expect us to be there or thereabouts.

“It will be a tough, hard season, it won’t be easy but I’ve made it clear to the players that I expect us to be in and around the promotion party.”

When asked whether he had seen enough in pre-season to warrant the tag of promotion favourites, the Spireites boss explained that the standard of opposition should be lower than what they faced during pre-season.

Sheridan was encouraged by their displays against Football League sides Burton Albion, Rotherham United and Sheffield United, which will stand them in good stead throughout the season.

“In pre-season, we’ve played teams that are much higher than us and we’ve performed well in the games,” he explained.

“It’s been difficult, we’ve conceded too many goals but there were lots of good things from the games we had. I’d like to think we’re playing teams that are in and around our level now.

“I expect us to be, not being harsh, but I’ve got good players for this level so I expect us to be better and pick up more results.”

Chesterfield take on Dover at the Proact Stadium on Saturday, having finished one point and place below their visitors last season.