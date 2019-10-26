John Sheridan "chuffed to bits" with best home performance of season as Chesterfield beat rivals Notts County

John Sheridan said today's win against Notts County was the best home performance of the season and hopes it will give them more belief.

The Spireites beat the in-form Magpies 1-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Gevaro Nepomuceno on 27 minutes, his first for the club.

It means Town have won three consecutive National League matches and move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Sheridan said: "If you take everything into context of who we are playing, big team, decent crowd, on TV, I would say it is our best performance (at home) and I hope it is the performance that gives us a bit of belief more than anything else.

"I told them before the game that I think we are playing against the best team in the league, which I do think they are, but we have performed and I think we matched them. Possession wise they have had more than us but other than that the 'keeper has not had a lot to do.

"It is nice to get a good positive result against a really good team who I think will definitely be up there at the end of the season.

"I think we have shown today we can compete with one of the favourites to get promotion.

"It is massive for us to win the game today."

He added: "I think we were solid and we had good shape about us.

"They had a lot of possession and we knew that because they move you around a lot.

"I don't think they have created too many opportunities against us."

Can you spot a familiar face among the Chesterfield fans at the match against Notts County?

Match report: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Notts County: Spireites secure third consecutive National League win as club honours legend Ernie Moss

Nepomuceno volleyed home inside the box after meeting a terrific cross from Scott Boden. It was his first goal for Town since joining on loan from Oldham Athletic last month.

Sheridan said: "It is great goal, a great ball from Scott Boden and Gevaro has finished it well. It gives you that lifeline to go on and you know if you keep a clean sheet you win the game so it was a massive performance from us and I am chuffed to bits for the players.

"I am pleased for the back four and the goalkeeper. It is always a massive bonus to get a clean sheet.

"Possession wise we need to be a lot, lot better. I would like us to believe in ourselves that we can take care of the ball. We show it in glimpses.

"I thought if we were cute and clever when we did turn the ball over we could have caused them a lot of problems.

"I thought the midfield worked their socks off.

"I think we are more solid defensively and that is why we are getting results."