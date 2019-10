Chesterfield fans enjoyed a third successive National League win as they beat high-flying Notts County 1-0

Can you spot a familiar face among the home fans at the Proact ahead of kick-off?

Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off. JPImediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off. JPImediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off. JPImediaresell Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off. JPImediaresell Buy a Photo

View more