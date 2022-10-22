The goals came from Jeff King, Ollie Banks and Kabongo Tshimanga.

Adam Marriott hit a brace for the visitors.

Ravens boss Andy Woodman was sent off in the second-half and Omar Sowunmi was also appeared to have been shown a red card after the full-time whistle.

Jamie Grimes in action against Bromley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Victory moves the Spireites up to third in the table.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Conceded twice but he made a superb match-winning save right at the end from Harry Forster in what overall was confident display from the stopper.

Jeff King 9

Scored the first goal, created the second and won the penalty for the third. That’s four goals and four assists for him now this season. Cleared one away from near the goal-line late on as well. Man of the match, obviously.

Tyrone Williams 7

Returned to the starting line-up after missing out in the last two games and was fairly steady throughout, although he might have done better to stop the cross for Bromley’s first goal.

Jamie Grimes 7

Williams’ centre-back partner was also better today after a couple of shaky weeks. He was dominant in the air and aggressive in the tackle.

Branden Horton 7

I thought he put in a really strong performance. He bombed on a lot down the left, particularly in the first-half, and looked sharp in his defending.

Mike Jones 8

He was excellent on his first home start. Just pipped to my man of the match by King. He protected the back four well, snapped into tackles, won possession back and kept hold of it. His positioning allowed Banks and Oldaker to do their thing further up the pitch. Jones was key to this win.

Darren Oldaker 7

Looked back to his best. Roamed around well in the first-half, tending to drift out wide left to create an overload. One deflected strike almost crept in. Subbed off late on.

Ollie Banks 8

Like Oldaker, he also reached the levels we saw in the early part of the season. He was first to a lot of balls and was his usual calm self in possession. He assisted the first for King with a lovely pass. Arrived late in the box to score to head in King’s cross for Chesterfield’s second. That’s three goals for him now.

Liam Mandeville 7

His stray pass led to Bromley countering and scoring the equaliser. But he redeemed himself with a lovely weighted pass in behind the Bromley defence which King collected before being bundled over for the penalty. He was denied what looked like a certain goal in the first-half when Jude Arthurs made a last-ditch block.

Kabongo Tshimanga 8

Probably his best all-round performance under Paul Cook. He held the ball up well at times, used his body effectively, pressed from the front, never stopped chasing down, and showed great coolness to score his penalty after a bit of a delay. Also had a shot cleared off the line. Five goals for him this season.

Armando Dobra 8

He was an injury doubt but he started and made a big difference with his intelligent positioning, mazy dribbles and ability to keep hold of the ball in tight spaces. Came close to scoring in the second-half but his shot went narrowly wide. Subbed off after 70 minutes.

George Cooper 6

Replaced Dobra for the last 20 minutes. Came very close to scoring just before the final whistle.

Tom Whelan N/A

Replaced Oldaker late on.

Joe Cook N/A