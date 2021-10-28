Rowe has been in the dugout for a half century of games in all competitions and has a staggering 60% win rate.

He has won 30 (two cup wins on penalties), drawn ten and lost ten.

Even if we count the cup victories as draws it still leaves his win record on 56%.

James Rowe took charge of his 50th game as Chesterfield manager on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old will celebrate his one-year anniversary at the Spireites on November 26.

Unsurprisingly, his results have attracted attention and earlier this month Chesterfield rejected a formal approach from Southend United to speak to him.

Rowe, who is under contract until summer 2024, said he has ‘no interest’ in leaving Town.

"I am loving my time here as manager,” he said following the speculation.

“I will put it to bed, I have got no interest in going anywhere else.

"My future is definitely here and I want to achieve here.

"I am blessed to be the manager of this football club and I am settled in the area.

"I love coming into work and if you love what you do everyday then why would you want anything to change?”

He added: "I have signed the contract that I have for the length of time for a reason.

"I am fully committed to seeing that out and fully committed to wanting to achieve here at the club.