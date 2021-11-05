Chesterfield host the Shrimpers in the first round of the competition tomorrow.

With several players out injured, other squad members will be tasked with filling in in potentially unnatural positions.

Rowe told the DT: "There are new relationships being built and that is going to have to be of the utmost importance going forward in the next five or six weeks because this is the squad we are left with. We have got to be positive about that and those new relationships needs to start building tomorrow.

"It is important not to panic, we need to be calm in what we are doing. Yes, players are going to be playing in diferent positions but I have put this group together for a reason and the players who have played in those different positions, I have seen play there before so it is not going to be too unqiue to those players.”

Rowe also said he wants the Spireites to ‘enjoy’ the cup tie.

“We have all got great memories of the FA Cup and it is about making some new ones,” he explained.

"We are in the FA Cup first round, it is a great position to be in.

"We are at home in front of a good crowd and we want to play with confidence after our last six results and let’s hope by five o’clock we are in the hat for the next round.

"It is a one-off and we certainly do not want a replay with our injury list so we will be going all out for the win.

"I think everybody understands the position we are in, that does mean the players who step on the pitch are going to take it easy, not at all. We are going to be full throttle for the win.”

Chesterfield beat Southed 4-0 just last month but a lot has changed at Roots Hall since then.

Former player Kevin Maher has been appointed manager and Stan Collymore has come in as senior football strategist

Sheffield United youngsters Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata, who are both eligible to play tomorrow, have joined on loan.

Maher got his first win as boss with a 4-1 victory against Dover on Tuesday.

On Southend, who are fourth bottom in the National League, Rowe added: "They are going to have seven new players from what their starting 11 was the last time we played them a few weeks ago.

"They have had a management change which can bring an uplift and they got a good result in midweek so it will be a completely different game and league form goes out the window in the first round of the FA Cup.

"They have got some good young players in on loan who have bolstered their team so it should be a good game.

"I am looking forward to seeing Kevin (Maher) and Darren (Currie) as well – they are good people.