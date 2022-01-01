James Rowe 'not sure' if striker Danny Rowe will play for Chesterfield again this season

Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe.

The striker has not played for Town since the win against Boreham Wood on October 23 because of a ‘health issue.’

Despite not playing, the 31-year-old, who joined the club last April from Bradford City, is still the Spireites’ second top goalscorer this campaign with five goals.

When asked by the DT for the latest on the forward after the win against King’s Lynn Town, manager Rowe said: “It is a health issue.

"I can’t really go into more detail than that.

"It is health first always as a group.

"We have to make sure it is health and family first before anything else, any result.

"At the moment there is no update on him and he won’t be coming in in the near future."