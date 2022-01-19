James Rowe.

The Spireites missed the chance to go back to the top of the league on Tuesday night as they fell to a 3-2 loss at strugglers Maidenhead United.

The defeat leaves them second in the table, one point behind leaders Halifax with a game in hand, at the halfway stage of the season.

Rowe said: "We have got to stick together. There is going to be some more adversity along the way to the end destination. We knew that. We obviously don’t like it but we have got to react like we did against Woking.

"Since the Woking defeat, this is the 13th game, I think we have got 28-29 points, which is an impressive return.

"I am sure we can do it again and I am sure the supporters will be right behind the team on Saturday. We come together and we make sure we get the three points at home and put this right. I am confident. I trust the group.”

Next opponents Aldershot, who the Blues beat 2-0 on the opening day of the season, are 17th in the table.