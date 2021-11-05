James Rowe 'actively looking' in transfer market as Chesterfield's injuries hit 'crisis point'

With Gavin Gunning and Laurence Maguire ruled out for between six to eight weeks and Jamie Grimes suspended, the Spireites have just one recognised centre-back in Fraser Kerr for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Southend United.

In previous weeks Rowe has said his preferred option was to ‘delay’ bringing in some new additions because he did not want to disrupt the dressing room.

But the situation has now worsened and he has no other option.

Spireites manager James Rowe.

“I have been actively looking in the last few days,” he said.

"But there is no point in bringing someone in just to fill a gap.

"We have got to think about the mentality and the togetherness of the group.

"We have also got to think about whether those players can make an instant impact if they come in.

"So perhaps if you get a young player on loan from a Championship side or League One or League Two, how much first-team football have they had and are you actually weakening the group by bringing them in and giving them an opportunity.

"You have also got to do your due diligence on a player when they step onto the pitch, is it right for their development to be involved so soon if they are 18 or 18 so we have got to look at all of that.”

Along with Gunning and Maguire, fellow defenders Haydn Hollis (achilles) and George Carline (knee) are out until towards the end of the season.

In midfield they have Curtis Weston and Joe Rowley both unavailable due to ankle injuries.

Jack Clarke (hamstring) is stepping up his training as he nears a return and striker Akwasi Asante will be back in full training in 10 days.

“The injuries were slowly progressing but it sort of got to crisis point didn’t it when Laurence Maguire went down in the early point of the game on Saturday,” Rowe added.