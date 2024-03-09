Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites are 20 points clear at the top with 27 to play for after goals from Armando Dobra, Mike Jones, Will Grigg and Ash Palmer secured an emphatic victory.

Coach Danny Webb said: “It isn’t over until it is over and that is the way we are approaching it. I think that is a big reason why we are doing so well because no one in the football club is getting carried away. We’ll let the fans dream that it could be over in a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The office is really pleased for the players because it is hard sometimes when you get doubted but the one thing about our players is that they are consistent. We have actually used the least amount of players. Yes we are a big club but we have trusted a really small squad to get us to where we are."

Chesterfield beat AFC Fylde 4-1 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner

Manager Paul Cook and his staff wanted an improved performance after losing 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers last weekend and they certainly got one.

“It was a really good performance,” Webb said. “It is probably the happiest we have been in the office after a game just because of the poor performance at Dorking last week. To put in a performance like this is very pleasing. It felt like the world was going to end last week but today is a different feeling.

“The gaffer made a big thing about the start to this game, how we were going to play in their half and earn the right to play. We try to do that every week but it was more emphasised this week after last week. We wanted to show that we meant business and we did that. We wanted to get people off their seats and we did that. We turned up today. All week the gaffer has been very calm about everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think as a team we played when it was right, we went long when it was right, we have shown we have got more strings to our bow than just being pleasing on the eye.

“To man they did the dirty work today. Last week we did not tick many boxes but this week we got back to doing what has got us 20 points clear."