'It's not over until it's over' - Chesterfield need eight more points to win promotion to EFL - reaction
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites are 20 points clear at the top with 27 to play for after goals from Armando Dobra, Mike Jones, Will Grigg and Ash Palmer secured an emphatic victory.
Coach Danny Webb said: “It isn’t over until it is over and that is the way we are approaching it. I think that is a big reason why we are doing so well because no one in the football club is getting carried away. We’ll let the fans dream that it could be over in a few weeks.
“The office is really pleased for the players because it is hard sometimes when you get doubted but the one thing about our players is that they are consistent. We have actually used the least amount of players. Yes we are a big club but we have trusted a really small squad to get us to where we are."
Manager Paul Cook and his staff wanted an improved performance after losing 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers last weekend and they certainly got one.
“It was a really good performance,” Webb said. “It is probably the happiest we have been in the office after a game just because of the poor performance at Dorking last week. To put in a performance like this is very pleasing. It felt like the world was going to end last week but today is a different feeling.
“The gaffer made a big thing about the start to this game, how we were going to play in their half and earn the right to play. We try to do that every week but it was more emphasised this week after last week. We wanted to show that we meant business and we did that. We wanted to get people off their seats and we did that. We turned up today. All week the gaffer has been very calm about everything.”
He added: “I think as a team we played when it was right, we went long when it was right, we have shown we have got more strings to our bow than just being pleasing on the eye.
“To man they did the dirty work today. Last week we did not tick many boxes but this week we got back to doing what has got us 20 points clear."
Chesterfield are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Oxford City.