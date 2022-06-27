Left-backs Branden Horton and Bailey Clements, right-back Ryheem Sheckleford, central defender Joe Cook and central midfielder Darren Oldaker have all come in.
Ollie Banks has sealed a return to the Spireites as well, but that one has not been officially announced by the club just yet.
With the new National League season starting in six weeks, we thought we would have a look at how the new boys might fit into the starting line-up.
We’ve gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation since that is Paul Cook’s favoured system and we’ve gone on the basis that those who finished last season injured will be fit come August 6.
1. Scott Loach - GK
Loach is the only goalkeeper Chesterfield have on their books at the moment following the departure of Melvin Minter. Another stopper will of course have to come in, but it remains to be seen whether manager Paul Cook wants a new number one or just a back-up to Loach.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
The 25-year-old joined on a free transfer from Maidenhead United at the end of last week. You would think his arrival would allow Jeff King to play further forward.
3. Joe Cook - CB
The new centre-back has been playing further down the leagues and faces competition from Tyrone Williams for that right-sided centre-half spot. But boss Cook has clearly seen something in him so if he can get off to a good start in pre-season then the shirt could be his on August 6.
4. Jamie Grimes - LCB
Assuming that transfer-listed pair Gavin Gunning and Laurence Maguire move on, that leaves Grimes as the only left-sided centre-half so that could be a position they will need to add some depth to.
