The 54-year-old is back at the Spireites for his second spell in charge after leaving in 2015.

Here’s what Town fans have been saying online...

@robcfcelliott70 wrote: “Trust, you’ve done it again. This will be the only day in my 36 year career I’ve been caught drinking at work. Not only is the king back, you made sure Webb remained part of the structure. Master stroke and one of the most significant days in our long history. Thank you!”

Paul Cook is back at the Spireites.

@MichaelWilcox82 said: “Absolutely over the moon at this.”

@lukeCFC25 posted: “Unbelievable. Never would have thought this would happen.”

@conorloftus said: “I'm so happy I could cry.”

@Lesley_CFC posted: We imploded the moment you left…Falling further than I could ever imagine… Today you came home… Every single @ChesterfieldFC fan has been through hell…..Welcome back Cookie….We deserve a fairytale ending…”

@StuartWiddowson added: “Think I might just EXPLODE.”

@CoeThomas said: “So happy for Danny Webb, is this a dream?”

@rrspur wrote: “Returning managers is usually something to be wary of but this is wonderful positive news. Management, don't cock it up this time.”

@ShelBrown_ wrote: “Best outcome of all scenarios. Welcome back Paul. Massive thank you to Danny Webb as well, fantastic leadership & genuinely nice guy. Looking forward to see where we go from here.”

@saltergate1 added: “Absolutely brilliant appointment by the Trust. Cook is a serial title winner and good to have the continuity of Webb. Put Solihull fans in the east stand and let’s sell out the rest of the technique.”