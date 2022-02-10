The 54-year-old’s first game in charge will be away at Weymouth on Saturday.

Danny Webb, who has done a great job in overseeing two wins and a draw as caretaker since James Rowe’s departure, will be staying on alongside Cook which will be seen as a popular move by the Blues supporters.

On his appointment, which was announced on Thursday morning, Spireites chief executive John Croot, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to the club. He enjoyed great success here previously and to secure someone with his impressive track record is a real coup.

Paul Cook has returned to Chesterfield as manager.

“Paul was our number one target when we began our search for a new manager and we are sure that our supporters will share our delight that he has agreed to take the role.

“Danny Webb is looking forward to working with Paul as part of the new management team."

Cook’s first game back at the Technique Stadium will be a week on Saturday against Solihull Moors, the first of five consecutive matches on home soil.

The fan favourite had a successful three-year spell in charge between 2012 and 2015 and led the Spireites to the League Two title and the League One play-offs before leaving to join Portsmouth.

He was manager of League One Ipswich Town last season and was linked with the Sunderland job so his decision to drop down two divisions to non-league will surprise many but his love for Town was a key factor in him returning.

The Spireites are second in the National League and will go top on Saturday with a win because leaders Stockport County are in FA Trophy action.

Cook, who made more than 600 appearances in his playing career, started his managerial journey with Sligo Rovers before joining Accrington Stanley. He then linked up with the Spireites and the success he enjoyed at the club means he is adored by the fans and his return will no doubt get them excited.