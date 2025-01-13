Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spireites favourite Sam Morsy has backed new Chesterfield signing Janoi Donacien to be a big success.

Donacien, a versatile defender, has signed a contract until the end of the season after joining on a free transfer. He worked with Paul Cook at Portman Road when he was the manager there and the pair link-up again.

The 31-year-old is a popular figure with the Tractor Boys, having been part of the squad which won successive promotions from League One to the Premier League. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has spoken very highly of him, saying he is ‘top drawer’, and that it was ‘emotional’ as they parted ways. Despite being released last summer, McKenna was happy to have him around the team as he recovered from injury because of his bubbly personality.

And Chesterfield’s new boy arrives with a glowing reference from Morsy, who of course has played alongside him at Ipswich as they rose up the leagues. Posting on social media, Morsy wrote: “Absolute legend of the game. Will be missed. Chesterfield FC you're getting one of the best defenders in the Football League, facts!”

Sam Morsy. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Morsy, now 33, a League Two title winner with Chesterfield, has been at Ipswich since 2021 and is currently playing regularly in the Premier League. They are in the relegation zone but only on goal difference. They beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 on Sunday to progress into the FA Cup fourth round, where they will travel to Championship side Coventry City.

Donacien could make his Chesterfield debut against Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night (7pm).